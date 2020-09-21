Valley Hills Funeral Home
Robert Wayne Fields, 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 13, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow. Bob was born in Chewelah, WA on October 6, 1950. Bob graduated high school in Auburn, WA. Upon graduating, Bob enlisted in the Air Force where he served in Turkey. After his years of service, he began his career with Boeing, working as a radar technician and then as a model maker. Bob would end up retiring in 1995.
Bob married his wife, Stephanie, in 1974, and together they spent many trips backpacking, fishing and enjoying each other’s company as well as families. Bob was a music enthusiast, especially classic rock. He loved his work but mainly Bob was a family man. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Bob is survived by his wife of 46 years, Stephanie, mother-in-law Helen Testerman; brother Kurt (Toni) Fields, sister Sandy Shephard, several brothers- and sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Bob is preceded in death by his parents Denvil and Buelah Fields, his father-in-law Bill Testerman, brother-in-law Bruce Lince, and his nephew Brandon Testerman.
A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for September 25, 2020 at 2 pm at Memorial Bible Church (111 Old Stage Way, Yakima, Washington 98908). If you plan on attending please bring your own seating and face covering. In lieu of flowers please send donations in loving memory of Robert Fields to Compassions International.
