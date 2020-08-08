Robert W. Elder was called to be with God Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow with his family by his side. Bob was born June 5, 1934 in Seattle, Washington to Mildred Sundstrom and soon adopted by his Dad, Archie Elder of Royal City, Washington. Bob was raised in Ellensburg and graduated there in 1952 as a bulldog. Just one year later he was blessed to meet and marry Linda Carol Wilcox of Thorp, Washington. Together they raised their daughter, Jeri, and son, Joel, in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, and finally settling in Yakima in 1970.
Dad bought cattle for many years, the last 16 for Western Packing Company in Toppenish, Washington. This profession and lifestyle shaped who he was. Through the years in the livestock business he made many lifelong friends whom he admired and spoke about frequently. Many mornings we remember him leaving early for work in his cowboy hat and boots, lighting up a big cigar for the road. 60,000 miles a year in the company car was not unusual. In 1988 Bob switched gears, bought a tow truck and established All Star Towing and Auto Sales of Yakima. A second career he enjoyed for many years. Shortly after that he met Mavis Odell Duffy and they married in March 2000. Together they enjoyed towing and auto sales until retirement years later. Most notably, breakfast downtown and coffee with friends every morning will surely be missed by many friends who loved Bob and Mavis very very much. Dad loved all his family and his friends and his Boston Terriers. He lived life his own way and truly was one of a kind.
He is predeceased by his mother and father, brothers, Bob Elder a.k.a. Big Bob, and Dr. Danny Elder, and first wife Linda Carol Collins, our mother, who passed on May 20, 2020 in Sun City, AZ. He is survived by his wife, Mavis, son, Joel (Donna), daughter, Jeri Turner (Stuart) of Arizona, grandsons, Bobby Elder, Ryan Turner (Michelle) of Arizona, and Jason Turner (Melissa) of Monroe, WA, granddaughter, Cori Baker (Sean) of Kirkland, WA, and three great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to Brookdale assisted living and Cottage in the Meadow for all their wonderful care.
Due to restrictions a Memorial for Dad will be held at a later date.
