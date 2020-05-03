Valley Hills Funeral Home
Dr. Robert V. Shupe (Bob) of Yakima was born on July 4th, 1927 in Clarion Iowa to Stanley J and Electa P. Shupe. Bob passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, April 28th, 2020, surrounded by family. Bob graduated from high school in 1945 when he then enlisted in the Navy and served two years as an Aviation Electronic Technicians Mate. He then returned home where he attended Iowa State University and became an electrical engineer, working for Collins Radio, now Rockwell. After working two years as an electrical engineer, he decided to return to school where he attended the University of Iowa, pursuing a degree in dentistry. He married the love of his life, Evelyn May Fern in 1955. The family then moved to Oroville, WA where Bob practiced dentistry. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and skiing. In 1970, the family moved to Yakima where Bob joined the Dental Center West partnership. Bob was someone who always kept himself busy with multiple projects around the house, often recruiting the kids’ help. He had an engineering mind where he designed and built a plethora of gadgets that he implemented into his daily life. Bob retired from dentistry in 1991 and traveled the country with his wife Evelyn. During his retirement years he enjoyed visiting and teaching his young grandchildren. Retirement did not mean Bob left the world of dentistry completely. Bob continued to make crowns for dentists in the valley.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley J and Electa P, sister Ruth, brother Charles, and loving wife Evelyn. Surviving family members are Tad and Carla Shupe of Boise, Idaho, Stan and Janice Shupe of Lusby, Maryland, John Shupe of Walla Walla, Washington and Diana Dolquist (Shupe) of Yakima, Washington, eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Please visit www.Valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
