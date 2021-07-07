McCall Funeral Home, Inc.
Robert Thomas Hitchcock passed away on June 30, 2021 at home in McCall, Idaho, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born in Portland, Oregon on October 10, 1947 and grew up in White Swan, Washington with his parents Kathleen and Maurice and siblings Kathleen, Richard, Sam, and twin sister Molly. Bob met his high school sweetheart and beloved wife Elaine Marie Granholm at White Swan High School. Following high school graduation, Bob studied at Washington State University before joining his father in the family business, White Swan Lumber Company. Bob and Elaine married in Boise, Idaho and were blessed with three children, Todd, Curtis and Renee. The family later settled in McCall where Bob was instrumental in expanding the family business into Evergreen Forest Products and Tamarack Energy.
Bob was an avid and accomplished outdoorsman, spending time with family and friends hunting, golfing, and fishing around the world. He was a longtime member and past president of Shikar Safari Club, and president and board member of Shikar Safari Club Foundation. In conjunction with Shikar, Bob was a strong supporter of Idaho Fish and Game. He also served as president of Timber Products Manufacturing and Western Wood Products Association.
Bob’s expertise in navigating the Snake River in Hells Canyon gave him the opportunity to captain countless jet boat trips with family, friends, friends of friends, and scores of Idaho Air Guardsmen. He was an accomplished pilot and spent many happy hours piloting the air of the northwest. Bob’s love of hunting took him to Africa and beyond, but the experiences he held most dear were those spent with family and friends at the family ranch in north central Idaho.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Elaine, son Todd (Michelle), son Curtis (Kate), daughter Renee and grandchildren Brandon, Blake, Allie and Jake. Bob is also survived by sisters-in-law Donna Granholm and Denali Granholm (Bruce Swanson), and brother-in-law Ron (Colleen) Granholm.
The family is grateful for the expertise and care provided by St. Luke’s Hospital and Hospice, and McCall Fire & EMS. Memorials may be made to The Shepherd’s Home, PO Box 2011, McCall, Idaho, 83638. A burial service will be held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park in Yakima, Washington on Thursday, July 8 at 1:00 pm. Please join the family in honoring Bob’s life on Saturday, July 10, from 3:00-6:00 at McCall Golf Club (casual attire).
