Robert Scott Kellogg

May 24, 1936 - October 21, 2021
Missing his only son, Scotty K, for thirty years, they were re-united on October 21, 2021 when he died at home, surrounded by family.
Bob was born May 24, 1936 in Timberlake, North Dakota to Russell and Gladys Kellogg. At a young age the family moved to Sunnyside, Washington where Bob would live his entire life.
As a young boy he enjoyed life living on Irving Avenue with his parents along with his older brother Ed, sister Dorothy and then along came baby brother Donnie.
He excelled at school and athletics. After completing his baseball season his senior year, he attended a track meet to watch his classmates compete. While watching the high jump he told his friends he thought he could surpass the winning jump of the day. So he hopped up and did! The next day he was asked to report to the principals office. He was a little nervous thinking he was in trouble, but was relieved when they advised him that they wanted him to compete in the district track meet for track and field. He lettered in four sports his senior year, graduating from Sunnyside High School with the class of 1954.
The college recruiters came calling, as well as a professional baseball team offering a contract, but his father thought it best that he serve his country and then get a job. He left for Germany in November of 1954 to serve the Army where he would compete on their track and field team. He returned home in November of 1956.
On June 26, 1957 he married Iris Lund at his parents’ home. Together they raised four children, Pam, Scott, Sherry and Robin. As a family they enjoyed camping and showing horses. Bob’s job as an independent Frito-Lay salesman allowed him family time and the kids helped him with his inventory. He took great pride in his store displays and the Frito-Lay product line.
In 1972 he purchased Perrys Corner, which soon became Kelloggs Korner. He always made sure he had the cheapest gas in town and the coldest beer. He enjoyed the daily customers and talking sports with the regulars. In 1982 he sold the store and purchased Sunnyside Pump Service. Health issues forced his retirement a few short years later.
In 1991 he lost his son Scott to a car accident, a sorrow that would never leave him. Four years later in 1995 he lost his wife Iris to cancer.
Then in 1998 he met and married Sandy Jackman on November 14th. That brought him another daughter, Sara. They enjoyed going to the beach, relaxing at “the cabin” and traveling to visit his new extended family. He also enjoyed Sandy’s great cooking and baking skills. In Sandy’s care, he was a well kept man.
He enjoyed playing pool, golf and excelled at both. He was very talented with his hands, woodworking, making golf clubs, refurbishing furniture and making something old look new. He was an avid Husky fan, always had a good (inappropriate) joke, and was a great story teller. He enjoyed conversation and memories with friends and family.
He leaves behind his wife, Sandy Kellogg of Sunnyside, four daughters: Pam Kellogg of Spokane, Sherry Haak (Dan) and Robin Gonzalez (Nick) of Sunnyside, and Sara Johnson (Seth) of Prosser; sixteen grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; sister Dorothy Barlow (Leonard) and brother Don Kellogg (Natasha).
Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Iris Kellogg, son Scott Kellogg, his parents, brother Ed Kellogg and twin granddaughters Karmin & Cecelia Gonzalez.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, WA.
