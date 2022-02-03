Smith Funeral Home
Robert Salazar, age 56, died unexpectedly on January 27th, 2022 in Springfield, Oregon.
Robert is survived by his parents Josefina and Salvador Guiterrez; his children Robert (Robb), Audriana, Jerika, and Gabriel (Gabe) Salazar; numerous grandchildren, his brothers and sisters, Albert, Ignacio (Junior)III, Danny, Jessie, Enedine, Juanita, and Linda (Baby) Salazar; his many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He left behind Chelsea and her two children Colby and Kailee Bergin whom he helped raise. He is predeceased by his father Ignacio II Salazar; grandparents Alejandro and Consuelo Garcia, Ignacio I and Juanita Salazar, his tio Alejandro (Alex) Garcia and nephew EJ Maya.
Robert Salazar was born on August 27th, 1965 in Portland, Oregon. He grew up in Grandview, WA, where he spent his childhood. From a young age Robert helped take care of his mother, and was an example to his little brothers. Always the serious one making sure they stayed out of trouble. He was the kind of person that would put others first never hesitating to be there for someone. Thoughtful and caring he had a huge heart and loved his family and friends more than anything.
In 1983 Robert got his GED from Pullman. He became a father for this time in 1984 and had a son named Robert (Robb) Antonio Salazar. Robert taught himself to become a meat cutter, and was one of the best. He enjoyed his work, even helped out his friends cutting with them from time to time. Damn could that man cook! Anyone who knew Robert knew he liked to eat, and there was no BBQ quite like his. He had a gift and passion for grilling. He had a hard time not taking over the grill at someone else’s house telling them “No this is how it’s done.” Or “Just try this.”
Over the years Robert lived in Hermiston, Oregon where he worked as a meat cutter for Hillmeat, Mike’s Mobile, with his friend Howard Martin in Seaside, Oregon, Safeway, Follets, and Stanfield Market. Robert married Yolanda Guzman from Hermiston on Dec. 7th, 1989 where they had three children together, Audriana, Jerika, and Gabriel (Gabe) Salazar. Robert went on endless camping, hunting, and fishing trips with his family and friends, where many wonderful memories were made. He loved the outdoors, especially the mountains. He stopped to pull over the side of the road to take pictures of landscapes often. Robert loved the Raiders, they were his favorite team. You would catch him enjoying a game or getting mad when they lost (which was often). He would wear those colors with pride no matter what, they were his team, sporting the silver, black colors.
Robert could make friends with everyone, and boy could he TALK. He had a way of starting a conversation up with a complete stranger wherever he was, and by the end he would make a new friend. He could remember names of all those he had met, and would be the first to greet someone with a smile, hug or a how have you been. Robert was a kind and wonderful son, father, boyfriend, brother, uncle, grandfather, padrino, and friend. He will be missed tremendously by all those who have met him.
