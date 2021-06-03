Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Robert S. Kershner was born November 10, 1930 in Seattle, Wa. and passed away on May 29, 2021. Robert joined the army and from there became an Army Ranger. He loved his horses and especially his grandson Cody and also helping out at the VFW when he could and also visiting with the guys at the Firing Center. Robert is preceded by his mother Velma, father Harold, and brothers Jack and Ron. Graveside services will be Friday June 4, 2021 at West Hills Memorial Park. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
