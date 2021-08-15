Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Robert “Robby” Craig Anderson, 63, left us unexpectedly at his home on August 5th, 2021. Robert was born to Naomi Strahsburg on November 18th, 1957, in Kennewick, WA. Robby was the oldest of three children and helped provide for his family at a young age. Family was the most important thing to Robby; he would regularly visit his brother and his brother’s children in the Tri-Cities. Robby’s favorite pastime was to catch up with family and take motorcycle rides with his girlfriend Mari, his brother Eddie, and his cousins.
Throughout the years Robby held many different jobs in the Yakima Valley, irrigation, equipment operator, public transportation, and a business owner in the car lot industry. One of Robby’s passions in life was motorsports. He grew up at Yakima Speedway, where he formed many long-term friendships. He began to race at Yakima Speedway at the age of 18. When he wasn’t driving a racecar, he would be an official to the Northwest Tour, traveling to all the different racetracks in the Northwest. The other passions in Robby’s life were being a father and grandfather “papa” to his three children, and nine grandchildren. He was the best papa always helping with all his grandkids sports. Always making himself available to go to car racing, football, and soccer games. An intuitive man, who knew exactly how to make everyone laugh. Robby was an open-hearted individual who was always there for his family. He was the man that people would go to when they had no other place to go. His door was always open both figuratively and literally.
He is survived by son Michael Vincent (of Yakima), daughter Kerri Huffines (Tony Huffines of Selah), daughter Holly Medina (Robert Medina of Selah), grandchildren Tre, Alexa, Joccelyne, Garrett, Dillon, Sophia, Tyler, Wesley, and Vienna, his brother Edward Anderson, his girlfriend Mari Castaneda, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother Naomi, his sister Karen, and his uncle Carl.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Fullbright Park (4508 Main St., Union Gap, WA 98903) at 12:00 pm. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
