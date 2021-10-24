Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Robert (Robbie) Willets was born November 17, 1947. Robbie experienced a challenging childhood due to being born with a larger than normal head and being raised in a combination of state institutions and foster care.
These childhood challenges were carried over into adulthood. In 1965, Robbie realized his need for Jesus Christ to be his Savior and was born again.
In the 1970’s Robbie began residing and working off and on at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission. Interacting with others in this environment encouraged him further in his Christian walk and he experienced a turning point in 1980 as Jesus Christ truly became Lord and Master of his life. From that point on, Robbie became a real encouragement to others. In the 1990’s, Robbie became a full-time resident of the mission and continued ministering there until he experienced a stroke in 2007.
Following Robbie’s stroke, he found a new family among the residents at Dolly’s Loving Care Adult Family Home in Yakima. Robbie often mentioned, “I used to go out around Yakima ministering to people. But now, the Lord is bringing people to me.” As a result of the Scriptures Robbie freely shared, his visitors came away encouraged, comforted, and convicted in their walk with the Lord.
Robbie often expressed his daily need for Jesus. In his words, “I see Him as somebody closer than a brother. I’ve never really known what a brother is. When I feel angry or downhearted, I have a friend to talk to. That friend is Jesus. If I were to meet him in the flesh, I would be so in awe. I’d bow at His feet. I’d shut up and listen.”
In recent years Robbie still enjoyed life but longed to be in the presence of his Savior. This desire was realized in the evening hours of October 16, 2021 when Robbie passed from this life at the age of 73 years, 11 months.
A Funeral Service is scheduled for Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:00 am at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) followed by Burial at Zillah Brethren Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Yakima Union Gospel Mission and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home, who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
