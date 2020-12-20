Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
On the afternoon of Monday, December 14, 2020 our family, and friends suffered an enormous loss. Robert (Rob) Matthew Bosler passed away in his home, in Gleed, Washington. Rob was born October 30, 1987 in Yakima, WA to his father Kirk Bosler and his mother Irene Jenkins, joining his brother Christopher Bosler to create mischief and unforgettable memories.
As a child Rob loved cowboys, karate and power rangers and was already charming the ladies at the grocery store. Through his school years, he was a class clown and an A+ student all rolled into one. After graduating from Selah High School, he attended Central Washington University, where he pursued degrees in biology and philosophy, and, most of all, enjoyed his college life where he made many lifelong friends and participated in countless shenanigans. In more recent years, he was a paraeducator for the Yakima School District, where he discovered his love of working with children. His positive attitude and silly antics were contagious to the students, and to anyone he met.
Most people say what they remember most about Rob was his smile and his massive hugs. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and just seeing Rob’s amazing smile (or some of his crazy faces) a thousand words come to mind. His hugs could melt your sorrows away. He was extroverted, outgoing, had a zest for life, and he could make you laugh until your cheeks hurt. You could always count on him to do something completely unexpected. He enjoyed people, laughing, being sarcastic, and having deep conversations. He loved trivia, watching Jeopardy, and constantly learning new facts. He had a love of music, playing guitar, singing, and was even a member of a band. But most of all, he was a great friend.
Rob spent many hours working on cars with his dad, cooking and doing karaoke with his mom, and running wild through the streets with his brother.
Rob is survived by his parents, Kirk and Irene, his brother Chris, his grandmother Frances, his uncles, aunts, and cousins. He is preceded in passing by his grandfather.
Rob is loved and remembered by so many, and as you think of him, you probably cannot help but smile. He was a son, a brother, a friend and a warm embrace. The family is overjoyed by the memories being shared on his Facebook page, and the family encourages anyone who has a memory to share, to do so there. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and shared memories. We appreciate it more than anyone will know especially at this time.
