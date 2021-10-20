Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Robert Ray “Bob” Davis, 78, died October 15, 2021, at his home near Zillah, Washington from pancreatic cancer. By grace Bob has entered into the presence and joy of the Lord Jesus Christ. Bob was born October 28, 1942 in Toppenish, Washington, the first son of Charles Raymond “Ray” and Lydia (Treise) Davis of Wapato, Washington, both deceased. Bob married Norma Jean Vincent in April 1978 in Wapato, Washington.
Bob is survived by his wife, Norma Jean (Vincent) Davis, and two daughters, Becky (Davis) Barnhart of Spokane, Washington and Staci Davis of Vancouver, Washington. Surviving grandchildren are Devlin Barnhart and Blaine Barnhart of Spokane. Bob is also survived by two brothers, Denny Cecil Davis of Mascoutah, Illinois and Arnold Wayne Davis of Polson, Montana.
Bob had a rich agricultural heritage, starting on the family farm on McKinley Road where he lived for over 20 years. He attended Wapato schools throughout his pre-college days. Bob was active in Future Farmers of America in Wapato, where he received numerous recognitions.
Bob characteristically showed compassion and skillfully cared for the animals he raised. He exhibited sheep and cattle at area junior livestock shows, where he received many champion and one grand champion award. He graduated from Wapato High School in 1961; then he attended Yakima Community College for two years before transferring to Washington State University. Bob graduated with a Bachelor of Science in General Agriculture from Washington State University in 1966. Bob has been a faithful Cougar and an enthusiastic fan of Cougar athletics ever since. His vehicles, home, and casual attire unashamedly promoted WSU.
After college, Bob farmed near the original family farm and met Norma Jean Vincent in 1977. They owned “Davis Farms Produce” and had two girls who became their pride and joy, following his example as they showed sheep in local 4-H competitions.
Bob’s agricultural career blossomed when he gained employment at Bleyhl’s Farm Services Co-op in Toppenish, where he served the local farming community for nearly 23 years. Bob retired from Bleyhl’s in 2009 and became active in camping adventures in the mountains of Washington state, which he loved.
Bob was widely known as a kind, compassionate man with a good sense of humor. He was always dependable and prompt from his early school years through retirement. He worked hard and humbly served others. He also served well the role of big brother to his siblings and as a friend to many in the Yakima Valley. His smile and generosity will be missed by all who knew him.
A private Celebration of Life for family and close friends will be held at The Old Warehouse in Zillah. In lieu of cards and gifts it was Bob’s wish that a scholarship fund be established at Washington State University to help young students studying agriculture. Donations to honor Bob are welcomed. More information on the “Robert Ray “Bob” Davis Memorial Scholarship Fund can be obtained by visiting the “Go Fund Me” website at https://gofund.me/67f9262. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
