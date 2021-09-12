Robert R. Redman

October 1, 1928 - September 6, 2021
Robert R. (Bob) Redman died peacefully on Monday afternoon. Bob was born in Yakima on October 1, 1928, and grew up with his parents Ray E. and Elizabeth (Ross) Redman, and his older brother, Ray E. Redman, Jr. He attended Parker Elementary School, Franklin Junior High School, and graduated from Yakima High School in 1946, where he lettered in football and baseball. His early years were spent working in the family’s fruit orchards, starting by delivering water to the field hands on his pony at the age of six.
After high school, Bob enrolled in the University of Washington, where he joined the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and majored in Business Administration, graduating in 1951. Bob joined the U.S. Navy and was sent to Officer Candidate School; he later served aboard the USS Woodson (DE-359). While stationed in New Jersey in May 1952, Bob was introduced to Harriet Johnson, who had graduated from Wellesley College and was living with three classmates and working in New York City. Despite an unremarkable first date, he convinced her to go out with him again with two tickets to the musical Paint Your Wagon. The couple married on October 10, 1953. From the beginning, their marriage was a partnership and his career, as well as his contributions to the community and his profession, were a team effort. After moving to Navy reserve status in 1954, Bob and Harriet came to Seattle, where he attended UW Law School, graduating in December 1956. Early the following year, he passed the bar exam, moved to Yakima, and joined the law firm of Gavin, Robinson and Kendrick, becoming a partner in 1961.
Redman rose to prominence through his tireless service in his profession and to the community. He was an active member of the Yakima (Downtown) Rotary Club, serving on various committees and projects, including the Board of Directors in 1971-1973, and as President in 1981-1982. He became a Paul Harris Fellow. Bob also was active in the United Way of Yakima County, serving on its Board of Directors from 1968-1980, as Campaign Chair in 1975-1976, and as President in 1976-1977. Later, he was actively involved in Rotary’s joint projects with other organizations, including the development of the Yakima River Greenway, the Lions’ Club ballfields, and the YMCA Aquatic Center.
Throughout his career, Redman actively served the legal profession through the Yakima County Bar Association, the Washington State Bar Association, the American Bar Association - Western States Bar Conference, and as a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and the American Bar Foundation. He was President of the YCBA from 1989-1990. In addition to a term as a member of the WSBA Board of Governors (1974-1977) and as President (1983-1984), he was a member of the Judicial Selection Committee (1963-1973, 1994-1996), the Professional Insurance Committee (1975-1983), the Legal Education Liaison Committee (1972-1974), and a Disciplinary Hearing Officer (1997-2002). He also served as a trustee of the Washington Defense Trial Lawyers (1987-1990). Redman was President of the Western States Bar Conference from 1991-1992. In addition, he was a member Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Committee on Rules and Procedures (1985-1989).
Redman was also active in service to higher education as a member of the University of Washington Alumni Association, serving as President in 1973-1974. He was the first president ever from eastern Washington and was later recognized as a University of Washington Alumni Legend. He also served terms as a trustee of the UW School of Law Alumni Association (1992-1996), and as a trustee of the Willamette University Law School (1980-1982).
Family activities were equally important to Bob. He and Harriet raised two sons, Robert, Jr. (Robb) and Bruce. Despite his busy schedule, Bob found time to attend his sons’ track and cross-country meets, Bruce’s piano recitals, and other activities. A leader of Robb’s Boy Scout troop, Bob helped organize and lead two 50-mile hikes in the Cascades. Bob and Harriet were early members of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, where he served on various committees, as a member of the vestry, and as Senior Warden. Bob took delight in the family’s vacations, which included fishing trips to central British Columbia and Vancouver Island, hiking and camping expeditions in the Cascades, and several extended road trips, including a cross-country barnstorm in 1976, and a tour of northern Europe in 1983. More recently, the family gathered regularly on the Oregon coast at Thanksgiving.
With his outgoing and engaging personality, Bob made friends easily and he kept them with his loyalty and genuine concern. He enjoyed their company at meetings, social engagements, on the golf course, or on fishing trips. He stayed in touch with old friends from college through the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, from his days in the Navy, and from his service in the community and the legal profession. Bob especially enjoyed mentoring the younger members of his firm and was enormously proud of their personal and professional accomplishments.
From 1993 to 2009, Bob maintained a limited legal practice, which included arbitration cases. This semi-retirement allowed him and Harriet to travel extensively to Europe, Africa, and throughout the southern United States to visit Civil War battlefields. In addition, they regularly attended plays at the Shakespeare Festival in Ashland and concerts and operas in Seattle and Yakima. An avid reader, Bob particularly enjoyed reading about the Civil War, naval history, biographies, and novels.
Robert was preceded in death by one week by Harriet J. Redman, his wife of 67 years. He is survived by his son Robert, Jr., daughter-in-law Pamela, and granddaughter Martha of Stephenville, TX; and by his son Bruce and son-in-law Eric Ewing of Redmond, WA. He is also survived by nephew Ray E. Redman, III (Gipp) and Carol, and their children Andrea, Brandon, and Kirby; niece Pam Russo and Tony, and their children Ross and Nate; niece Laurie Wishkoski and Gregg, and their children Kelly, Alex, and Maureen. He is also survived by members of Harriet’s family, nephew Doug Lockwood and Karen, and their children, Jessica and Philip; he was preceded in death by niece Martha Lockwood, and is survived by her son, grandnephew John Geis. In addition, he is survived by several great-grandnephews and -nieces.
A funeral service for Robert and Harriet Redman will be held on Saturday, September 18 at 1:30 pm at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 4105 Richey Rd. A reception will follow the service. Those wishing to attend should wear masks. The service will be livestreamed via Zoom. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Yakima Rotary Trust.
