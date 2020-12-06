Robert R Lynch Jr.

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Rob Lynch passed away Friday November 13, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow after a valiant 13 year battle with cancer.
Rob was born June 9, 1958 to Bob and Betty Rae Lynch. Their fourth child and first boy was cause for joyous celebration – and Rob was all boy!
Rob was introduced to adventure early on by his parents with a trip to Takla Lake in northern British Columbia. Five families with young children fishing in the wilderness. This was followed by summers spent with family and friends on Blakey Island and multiple fishing and exploring trips in the Inland Passage of British Columbia.
His passion for adventure was matched with athletic prowess as Rob excelled in ski racing with the White Pass Ski Team. He began studying karate at age 13 with Sensei Morris Mack and earned a black belt.
Rob graduated from the University of Washington in 1981 and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. This is when he nurtured what would become a life-long passion for rugby.
He was a driving force behind forming the Storm Riders Rugby Club that competed successfully throughout in Division 1 Rugby. Rob’s talent and athleticism lead to multiple selections to the WA/OR/ID All Star Team. He was also everyone’s favorite guy to celebrate with when game over – the first to shake hands and the first to lead everyone in song and celebration win or lose.
Rob was a highly respected Orchardist and industry expert. He served as a board member of the Washington Growers League from 1999 to 2007 and was Commissioner on the Washington State Tree Fruit Research Commission for over 15 years. He was also the first ever Chairman of the WSTFRC Technology Committee and a recognized authority on tree fruit technology for the Washington State Horticultural Association.
Rob’s biggest impact on the Washington State tree fruit industry was as a lifelong supporter of science who dedicated himself to new and creative scientific and technological solutions to advance the agriculture industry. His pro-grower advocacy was a signature part of all of his contributions to the industry. Rob was a passionate advocate for growers, and he made sure that his work in scientific and technological research for the tree fruit industry was accessible and useable for the grower.
Rob married his love, Erin (Finke) Lynch in 1995.
They raised their two sons Jake and Drew and together the family created Lynchpin, a non-profit social learning center for students with autism.
Throughout his life, Rob always attacked challenges and wasn’t satisfied until he had full command of whatever he was doing. This included hunting, fishing, ski racing, rugby and kayaking including first descents on rivers in South America.
Rob brought this same approach to his most formidable challenge when he was diagnosed with renal cancer in 2007. With Erin, Jake and Drew by his side, he fought his opponent relentlessly, repeatedly astonishing physicians with his grit and determination. He was truly a force of nature.
Our world has lost an extraordinary man. His family relishes his achievements and fun loving, adventurous, passion for life. Rob’s friends call him the best, most reliable, enduring and consistent friend anyone could have. Rob especially loved his newest role as grandpa to Jake’s son Ashton, who fondly referred to Rob as Zappa.
In addition to his wife Erin, Jake and Drew, Rob is survived by his grandson Ashton, sisters Pamela (Roger) Brown, Patty (David) Heckel, Barbara (Clem) Sullivan, numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws that loved him dearly.
Those wishing to honor Rob’s life are welcome to support Lynchpin.www.lynchpinfoundation.org.
A celebration of Rob’s life will take place when it’s safe to do so. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithankeith.com.
