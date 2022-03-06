Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Early Saturday morning of February 26th, 2022, this world released the soul of a very strong and kindhearted man after a long courageous battle with cancer. Bob is now pain free, and with our Heavenly Father today. Bob’s life will be cherished in the lives of his wife Ann and family who loved him dearly and will greatly miss his soft-spoken wisdom and kindness.
Robert Neff English, son of the late Melvin Paul English and Christina Williams, was born July 21st, 1941, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Bob grew up with his parents and sister, Susan English-Heckman, in Bellevue, WA in the 1950s, and graduated from Bellevue High School and attended Seattle University.
Bob worked very hard in real estate and in new home building in Western Washington. More than anything, Bob enjoyed taking his boat into the San Juans and Canada with his beloved wife Ann and vacationing with family in Cabo San Lucas. Bob retired to Yakima in 2010.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Ann Lenseigne-English, daughters Cindy Fiscus, Shelly Boutillier, Lisa Compton, son Michael English, sons by marriage Tim Lenseigne and Tony Lenseigne, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rest in peace Bob, you are in good hands.
