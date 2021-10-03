Robert McIntosh

August 22, 1942 - September 26, 2021
Bob went to be with the Lord on September 26th, 2021 from complications of Lymphoma. Being raised in the Free Methodist church, he lived his life reflecting Christ’s love.
Bob, a Seattle area resident, is survived by his loving wife Donna of 58 years; his children, Kimberlee and Kevin; and his grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by his loving sister Cheryl and his brother Kenn.
He was born in Glendale, CA on August 22nd, 1942 to John & Pauline McIntosh. At the age of five his family moved to Yakima, WA. He was a member of the first graduating class of Eisenhower HS in 1960.
While in Yakima he got his start in banking by helping his parents run their business, Yakima Bonded Escrow. While attending Seattle Pacific College (SPU), he met the love of his life, Donna. They were married a year later on December 14th, 1962. They lived on campus while Bob continued his education.
He had a successful career in mortgage banking for 30+ years. He was known for his integrity and honesty in business. While in banking, Bob served as a Trustee Board member at his alma mater, SPU.
Following his banking career he then went to work for Seattle Pacific for 13 years, leading fundraising for the university.
Bob was a devoted husband and loving father who was always giving of his time and wisdom. He was a mentor to many and loved by all.
Those who knew him looked up to him and sought his advice. His love and laughter will be greatly missed!
A memorial service will be held in the Spring.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in