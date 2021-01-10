Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Robert Martin MacNeil passed away in Yakima surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 2, 2021. He was born on November 10, 1932 in Derby, Connecticut to Reverend Donald M. and Gladys A. (Painter) MacNeil. The second child of four, Robert loved and admired his two brothers Don and Doug, and his sister Dorothy. He had a happy childhood especially noteworthy for his ownership of the infamous pet bird, “Dick the Crow.” Bob’s lifelong love of cars began early, and he built his first Model T Ford when he was in the 8th grade in Naches. Bob graduated from Naches High School in 1950 and enlisted in the US Navy in 1951. He loved his time serving his country on a “tin can,” and was an expert on all things concerning the US Navy.
In 1956, Bob met the love of his life, Joann Louise Sater, in a dance class at Yakima Junior College. According to Joann, he was “flirting up a storm as usual,” while trying to get her attention. They went together for two years before their marriage on August 30, 1958. After graduating from Washington State University in 1960 with a degree in Civil Engineering, Bob went on to work as an Engineer for the Washington State Department of Transportation for 36 fulfilling years. Bob and Joann’s life together was filled with family, travel, and immense pride in their two children Shannon and Sean, and their eight grandchildren. It was a particular point of pride to Bob that two of his grandchildren followed in his footsteps as engineers.
Robert leaves behind his loving wife Joann, his daughter Shannon (Richard) Sevigny, his son Sean (Carrie) MacNeil, brother Douglas (Ann) MacNeil, sister Dorothy Matthes, numerous nieces and nephews, and eight grandchildren: Jacob, Margueritte, Monica, Molly Jo, Mary Grace, Malia, John Paul, and Madeleine, and his much beloved dog Rusty. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother Donald.
A Graveside Service honoring Robert will be held at a date to be determined. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
