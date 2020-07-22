Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Robert M Froemke, 91, of Zillah, died Wednesday, July 15 at Cottage In The Meadow hospice care in Yakima.
Bob was born October 8, 1928, in Yakima to Elmer and Bertha (Hammermeister) Froemke. Bob was raised north of Buena. He attended the old Buena Elementary School and graduated from Toppenish High School in 1946. In 1950, he married Diane (Watson) Froemke. Bob served in the USAF from 1951 to 1953 in Florida setting up Cape Canaveral as a military missile test facility. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force Reserves in 1958. Bob attended various universities before graduating from Texas A&M in 1964 with his teaching degree. He spent the remainder of his life in the Buena-Zillah area as an orchardist and a middle school teacher. Teaching first for the Zillah School District and then the Toppenish School District where he taught 7th grade math and science for 20 years. Bob was a lifetime member of the Buena Grange and a member of the Parker Heights Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by five children, Robert (Jeanie) Froemke, Jr. of Zillah, William (Brenda) Froemke of Spokane, Janice Froemke of Zillah, Cynthia (Brian) Lutschg of Marysville and Andrew Froemke of Zillah; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Carol (Mike) Murphy of Ahtanum. He was preceded in death by his wife Diane in 2003. Bob then married Annabelle (Shea) (Munson) Froemke in 2004 who preceded him in death in 2012.
Visitation will be private. There will be a private graveside service at Tahoma Cemetery.
