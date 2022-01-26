May 5, 1928 - January 22, 2022
Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.” Psalm 116:15 KJV
Robert “Bob” Munson, age 93, passed away peacefully at Gasseling House in Yakima, WA where he has lived for the past 3 1/2 years. Thank you to Gasseling House and to all his wonderful caregivers. Thank you for loving him, we know he was special to you, and you all became family.
Robert Louis Munson was born in Spokane County, Washington state. He was the 8th of 9 children born to Charles and Lullie Munson. As a child he lived in the small eastern Washington town of Peach, WA on the Columbia River (now under water after construction of Grand Coulee dam) and Opportunity, WA. Later the Munson’s moved to Yakima, WA.
Bob loved his country and joined the Marine Corps at an early age; he was always proud to have served in the Marines. After he was discharged, he returned home to Yakima where he began attending the Old Tabernacle Church. There, a pretty, young woman with black hair named Gloria Ann Miller caught his eye. The handsome Marine fell hard, and they were married on March 6, 1949, it was the beginning of a lifelong love story and a lifetime of happy memories made together. Bob loved his Gloria and daily said sweet endearments to her. They were married 71 years until Gloria’s death Nov. 14, 2020. Throughout their married life the Munsons lived in Yakima where they raised their family, a daughter, Katherine Lynn “Kathy” and a son, Ronald Wayne “Ron.” Through the years they saw God’s blessings and His faithfulness to them and knew their lives were in His hands.
Bob attended Perry Trade School and received a certificate in auto mechanics, but the occupation he chose was brakeman/conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad, a great job choice that fit him perfectly. After retiring from the railroad, he worked for another almost 15 years at the company his son Ron owned, Hurricane Fans.
Bob and Gloria traveled often, enjoying trips to Hawaii & Mexico. They also visited many states attending Union Pacific Railroad Old Timers Club Conventions, of which Bob was the Yakima Chapter President for many years.
The Munsons attended Summitview Assembly of God Church for 20 years and Stone Church for almost 50 years where they made many close friends. They were always involved in their church, Bob drove the Sunday School bus and helped maintain the fleet, he was an usher, kids camp counselor, Sunday school teacher, song leader, helped with missions conventions and much more, he wore many hats through the years. Bob & Gloria were generous givers to God’s kingdom, both financially and with their time. They leave a great heritage of faith to their family and an example to all who knew them of trusting in God, serving others and being generous. They believed in the power of prayer and their prayers for their family and others will continue to be answered long after they are gone.
Bob was a hard worker, a Mr. Fixit/Handi-man/Jack of all Trades. He was generous with his time and skills and through the years he was always helping family, friends, and neighbors. A teaser with a quick wit, he was almost always cheerful. He loved to sing old tunes, play the harmonica and was well known for quoting long endearing poems like “It takes a heap o’ livin to make a house a home” and “Annie and Willie’s Prayer.” Although dementia affected his mind the last years of his life he was still able to play you a song on his harmonica, sing you one of his old tunes or quote one of his poems. He amazed everyone!
An outdoorsman, he was a skilled and successful hunter and fisherman. He was always happy to be up in the hills as he always called them, whether he was riding his motorcycle, hunting, camping, fishing in small mountain lakes or floating the river fishing from his big rubber raft.
Bob loved his family dearly! He was a wonderful husband, a great dad “daddy,” a special fun grandpa, great grandpa, great great grandpa and favorite uncle. He was one in a million, one of the good guys and will live on in our hearts and our memories! Love you forever!
Robert Munson accepted Jesus Christ into his heart at a young age and he loved and served the Lord for his entire life. Bob joined his dear Gloria in heaven where she was waiting, and we picture her smiling face as she ran to meet him. Oh, the joyful reunions he had with his family and friends as they welcomed him. Through our tears we are rejoicing knowing they are together in their heavenly home and in the presence of Jesus their Savior for eternity. We look forward to the day we see them again.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife Gloria, his parents, his brothers Claire, Victor and Kenneth, his sisters Iola, Lucille, Carmel, Alice, and N. Lorraine, nephews and nieces and many extended family. He is survived by his daughter, Katherine Arneson (David) Snohomish; son, Ronald Munson (Sandra) Yakima; grandchildren, Tracy Holt (Mike) Snohomish, Bret Arneson (Kerrie) Everett; Heidi Alvord (Jason) Yakima; Ryan Munson (Tawnya) Moxee; 11 great-grandchildren (four spouses) and two great-great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Robert’s Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Brookside Funeral Home, 500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936, with a Graveside Service including military honors to follow at Tahoma Cemetery, Yakima. The Service will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Robert’s obituary on our website www.brooksidefuneral.com, where memories and condolences can also be shared.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in