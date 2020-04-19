Robert Lee Walker, known as Bob to friends and family, died peacefully following a long-term illness. He was born to R.B. & Rosemary (Carmichael) Walker in Yakima, WA, January 30, 1942. Bob is survived by his wife of eleven years, Dorothy Walker (Dotty), his daughters Tami Plemons (Walker), Robin Warren (Walker) and Melisa Winn (Walker); his brother, Larry Walker, long-time friend and mother of his children Nancy Gano (Walker), seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Bob was a long-haul truck driver for many years, beginning his career in partnership with his father: R.B. Walker & Sons. After retiring, Bob enjoyed motorcycle riding with his ‘motorcycle buddies’, and meeting friends for coffee. Bob never outgrew being a kid! He always had a prank up his sleeve, tales to tell that ended in tears of laughter, and adventures to share that left you shaking your head. His children remember summer trips when he took them on his long-haul trips to California, which always included Disneyland, as well as a 4-month family tour of the states in a motor home. Never having met a stranger, Bob made a new friend wherever he traveled, which endeared him to so many. If you have a memory to share about Bob, his family would love to hear from you. As per Bob’s request, there will not be a public viewing or funeral services. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Bob’s name to Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org/donate.
