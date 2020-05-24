Robert Lee “Bob” Lucas

Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Born April 10, 1932, deceased May 14, 2020, 88 years old, resident of East Wenatchee, WA for 60 years.
Born to C. Paul and Martha Lucas in Yakima, WA. Graduated from Yakima High School (now Davis HS) in 1950. Bob was a second cousin to Dwight D. Eisenhower. He loved to tell stories of playing golf with the Eisenhower brothers as a teen and he attended Dwight’s second inauguration in 1957. He attended two years at Stanford University as a member of Kappa-Sigma and played basketball. He said his biggest thrill in college basketball was competing at Madison Square Garden. Bob was drafted to the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1954 and returned to Stanford where he completed his degree in Business Economics.
In 1957 he returned to Yakima where he worked for a fruit broker. In 1958 Bob took a job with the Washington State Apple Commission traveling the state of Texas promoting Washington apples. He relocated to East Wenatchee, WA in 1962 where he worked for Wells & Wade Fruit Co. serving as the V.P & Director of Marketing from 1962 to 1991. Wells & Wade was sold to Dole, he worked for them for 1 year and retired.
Bob was a passionate golfer and a member of the Wenatchee Golf & Country Club for 55 years. He could be found most every Wednesday and Saturday on the course and was proud of his accomplishments. His golfing buddies coined him as “Lucky Lucas” with his two hole-in-one scores. He also played in the ProAm LPGA Safeway Golf Tournament in Portland, OR.
Survived by wife Kay Lucas of 31 years; son Troy (Kati) Lucas, East Wenatchee, WA; daughter Camille (Steve) Whited, New Braunfels, TX; stepson Allan (Christian) Schmidt, Zillah, WA; grandchildren Brooke (Alex) Meyer, Morgan Lucas, Alyssa Whited, Zach Whited, Elijah Whited, Jazmyne Whited, Cooper Schmidt, and Taylor Reed; brother Dick (Darlene) Lucas; and nephew Scott Lucas.
A private service is to be held at Terrace Heights Memorial in Yakima, WA.
