Robert Lawrence Smith was born on October 24th, 1951 to William Wesley Smith Sr. and Jessie Hazel (Grenier) Smith in Albany, Oregon. He joined four siblings: Frances Anna, Margaret DeLima, William Wesley Jr., and Richard James.
Robert spent his childhood roaming the hills around Detroit and Idanha, Oregon with his brothers and his best friends the Heibert boys. He graduated from Detroit High in 1970 where he played football, basketball and was part of the Letterman’s club.
On June 30th, 1973 he married Elaine Diana Watson in Reno, Nevada. To this union two daughters were born: Diana and Misty.
In Coos Bay, Oregon on March 4th, 1981 he married Linea Christine Meade. This union added two more daughters: Ethel and Bobbi.
Robert worked as a logger and in several mills over the years, and he settled in Yakima, WA where he worked at Alexandria Molding as an operator until his retirement.
In 2011 he met the love of his life Jessie Escobedo and six months later they were united in marriage on 9/10/11 at 12:00.
Robert lived his life devoted to the Lord, his wife, and his daughters. One of Robert’s proudest accomplishments was raising four strong, independent women. Their father taught them everything from hunting and fishing to roofing and mending fences. He shared with them his love of football, cars, and camping. They could often be found 4x4ing in the mountains of Washington, or on the beaches of Oregon.
His daughters remember him as an Elvis singing, Hulk impersonating, fun-loving father whose smile and laughter could energize any crowd.
Whether telling funny stories, teasing about barking spiders, or playing hide-and-seek with an entire neighborhood of kids, his child-like charisma was contagious to all around him.
But none of this compared to the greatest gift he shared with his girls.
Through his walk with God, he inspired an unwavering faith in each of his girls. He will always be their dedicated father, their friend, and their hero.
On December 18th, 2021 he joined his parents, sister Margaret, and his beloved wife Jessie, who entered Heaven’s gates on November 9th, 2021.
Left to celebrate his life are his daughters Diana (Scott), Misty (Tim), Janelle (Edgar), Ethel DeLima, and Bobbi; his grandchildren Justin (Cassidy), Nathan (Caitlyn), Caelyn (Val), Shyanne, Amanda, Landon, Logan, Jacobie, Edgar, Alexys, Emanuel, KaciAnne, Samuel, Edward, and Vincent.
As well as his fifteen great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and many close friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at Full Gospel Church, 2120 S. 3rd Ave. in Yakima, Washington on February 26th, 2022 at 11:00 am, a reception will follow at the Yakima Arboretum, 1401 Arboretum Drive, Yakima Washington.
Condolences may be sent to Full Gospel Church.
