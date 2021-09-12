Robert Lawrence Middlekauff

1929-2021
In Memoriam
Robert L. Middlekauff, Preston Hotchkis Professor of American History Emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley, died on March 10, 2021 from complications of a stroke in Pleasanton, California. Born July 5, 1929 in Yakima, Washington to Harold B. Middlekauff and Katherine R Horne, Professor Middlekauff attended Yakima public schools, graduating from Yakima Senior High School in 1948. He received his B.A. from the University of Washington with a commission in the Marine Corps in 1952. After serving in the Marines, which included deployments to Korea and Japan, he earned his M.A. from the University of Washington, Seattle in 1956 and his Ph.D. in History from Yale University in 1961.
Professor Middlekauff taught in the University of California at Berkeley History Department 1962-2000. A talented administrator, he served as Department Chair three times, Dean of the Division of Social Sciences, and Provost and Dean of the College of Letters and Science.
Professor Middlekauff authored five monographs including Washington’s Revolution: The Making of America’s First Leader, Benjamin Franklin and his Enemies, The Glorious Cause: The American Revolution, 1763-1789, and Ancients and Axioms: Secondary Education in Eighteenth Century New England. Among the many honors that he earned during his career Professor Middlekauff won the Bancroft Prize for his book The Mathers: Three Generations of Puritan Intellectuals, 1596-1728; the Berkeley Citation for “Distinguished Achievement and for Notable Service to the University;” and the Academic Senate’s Distinguished Teaching Award.
In addition to his distinguished career at UC Berkeley, Professor Middlekauff served as the Director of the Huntington Library, Art Gallery and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California, and as the Vyvyan Harmsworth Professor of American History at Oxford University.
Professor Middlekauff is survived by his wife of 68 years Beverly (Martin) Middlekauff, his children Sam J. Middlekauff of Oakland, CA and Dr. Holly R. Middlekauff (Dr. Michael D. Katz) of Los Angeles, CA, and his three grandchildren.
Private services were held.
