Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On January 28th, 2022, Robert LaMay Jr., 50, went to be in the arms of his Savior. As was his nature, he passed away surrounded by those he loved most. It is impossible to contain a man who was larger than life to a single column on a page; still, those who loved him know his qualities and the contributions he made while he was on this earth:
As a man, he was selfless, stubborn, and steady in his beliefs. As a friend, he was 80% loyal, 15% hard-ass, and 5% practical jokes (although some might adjust the percentages). As a son, he was his parent’s source of love and joy. As a big brother, he was his sister’s inspiration and protector. As a father, he was his children’s toughest teacher, most passionate supporter, and biggest role model. As a husband, he was his wife’s rock and her selfless provider, the goofy light on her dark days, and her best friend. Above all, as a Christian, he was a warrior for his Lord. It is only fitting that he beat us upstairs, and we cannot wait to catch up with him one day.
Truly, truly, I say to you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life. He does not come into judgment, but has passed from death to life. (John 5:24, ESV).
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 1:00pm at Stone Church (3303 Englewood Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stop Trafficking Project. Online donations can be made at https://www.stoptraffickingproject.com/donate.html, and physical donations can be sent to the following address: The Stop Trafficking Project, 7240 Park Street, Shawnee, KS 66216.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in