Robert passed away on April 9th, 2020 at the Toppenish Hospital. Robert L Taft was born on July 15th, 1941 in Toppenish, Washington to Rod and Doris Taft. He attended Lincoln Grade School where he fell in love with JoAnn Spencer in the third grade. He went on to graduate from Top-High in 1958. He had wonderful childhood memories of his grandparents and loved to tell stories of playing on their farm in Granger. After some local farm jobs, he joined the Air Force for four years, working in Japan and Saigon as an Aircraft Mechanic. He was extremely proud to be a veteran and have had the opportunity to serve his country. After his military time, he worked at the Sugar Beet Factory shortly before moving to Seattle to work for Boeing. This is where he met and married Sandy Scott and had five children. Once Boeing shut down in the 70’s he went to college to learn computers and went on to work for the state for 31 years. In 1979 he finally married his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, JoAnn Spencer; she helped raise the kids and they stayed married over forty wonderful years until he passed.
While in the Air Force in Japan he took up motorcycles and went on to race for several years in the ‘60’s at Sunny Grand including a race with Evil Knievel. If you ever met him you would know he had a wonderful sense of humor, he loved jokes and looked forward to new ones from his friends every morning in his email. He also loved his Seattle Seahawks; he had a Seahawks coat that he wore for over 20 years. He was a great cook of many things. He enjoyed bbq’s at work and making chili for his coworkers, he was best known for his homemade beef jerky that he made for everyone. After retirement he and JoAnn moved back to Toppenish where he joined the Lions Club and loved all of his buddies there. It was their encouragement that got him to drive a school bus which he ended up doing and enjoying for nine years. They also joined the Over The Hill Theatrical Group where he had a lot of fun doing plays including playing Sandy the dog in Annie. He had a Pontiac Firebird that he was very in love with! He got to drive it in many local parades over the years. He loved volunteering for the Northern Pacific Railroad Museum, Toppenish. He had a cat named Boo that he also loved very much and she sat on his lap for 17 years while he spoiled her rotten. He was a very loyal man, in addition to his sister Karen he had a brother that passed at 16 days old. Every Memorial Day he went to his in-laws’ peony farm and got buckets of flowers and spent the whole day driving to cemeteries of every loved one he ever lost and putting flowers on their graves. It was very important to him to honor his lost loved ones and he never missed a year. He and JoAnn went on many cruises and he loved trips to the Pacific Ocean at Moclips, Washington. He was proud, honest and tough. He survived leukemia, esophageal cancer, and a heart attack. He was very loved and will be missed by many. He was survived by his wife JoAnn, his sister Karen and his children Deborah, Jennifer, William, Kathryn, and Elizabeth; his two step daughters Dorothy and Tracy and many grand and great-grandchildren. Due to current circumstances there will be no services at this time.
