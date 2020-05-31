Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Robert L. Rice Sr. (Bob), of Sunnyside, WA, loving husband and father, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Bob was born on January 2, 1940 in Granger, WA to L. Vernie and Lorena Rice. He was an outstanding athlete, who lettered in football, basketball, baseball, track and even “managed” a letter in Girl’s Athletic Association (GAA). Bob graduated from Granger High School with the class of 1959. Bob married his high school sweetheart, Patrica Patnode on June 18, 1960. They raised three children, Jewel, Rob and Lori. In 1960, Bob started his 38 year career for the United Telephone Company, and earned the nickname “The Telephone Man.” He was an avid elk hunter and enjoyed the elk camp as much as the hunting. Rice’s Tree Service was a side business Bob started in his spare time. In 1983, Bob and Pat purchased the 410 Market in Sunnyside, WA. Bob retired in 1998 from the phone company, but 410 Market remained in the family until 2004. After retiring, Bob and Pat spent their winters in Arizona. Bob loved to golf and retrieve lost balls for his “collection.” Bob is survived by his wife Pat, daughter Jewel (Dan) Kolb of Hayden, ID, son Rob (Sue) Rice of Sunnyside, WA, daughter Lori Rice (Jec Gamus) of Pasco, WA, his sister Louise (Donnie) Heitzman, 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jim Rice of Sunnyside, WA. A graveside inurnment service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Outlook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Those wishing to sign Bob’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
