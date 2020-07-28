Valley Hills Funeral Home
Robert Keith Shirley of Yakima, WA, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born on August 21, 1946 in Yakima, WA to Aubrey and Virginia Shirley. Robert grew up in the Toppenish area and attended local schools. He worked in the Goldendale Aluminum Company for 30 years; after moving to Yakima he enjoyed driving truck for Yakima Fruit Packers for the last few years of his work life. Robert married Julia Hopper on April 19, 1971 and shared 49 loving years together. They lived in Goldendale, raising their boys.
Robert is survived by his wife Julia, sons Aubrey Shirley of Tacoma, WA, and Jeff (Sunshine) Shirley of Toppenish, WA, and his grandchildren Mason, Tabitha, Bailey, Cole, Noah, Holly, Skye and Violet, one great-grandson, Walker Woolery, sisters Carol Frady of Desert Aire, WA, Linda Hofstad of Sunnyside, WA, and Patty Milam of Zillah, WA, brother Ronnie Shirley of Toppenish, WA, Darla Allen of Port Orchard, WA, and Barbara Dobbs of Outlook, WA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Aubrey and Virginia Shirley, his son Lonnie Keith Shirley, granddaughter Ivy Adrianna Shirley, brother Richard Shirley and sister Pamela Shirley.
Bob enjoyed family, hunting, fishing and especially time with his grandson. He will be terribly missed by all.
Graveside services to be held on Friday July 31, 2020 at 10 am at Zillah Cemetery. There will be no reception to follow considering covid-19 restrictions. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In