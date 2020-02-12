Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Robert Joseph Poirier passed away peacefully at his home on February 6, 2020. He was born to Rosario Sims Poirier and Julia Ann Kuhn on November 28, 1933 at the family home in Moxee, Washington.
He went to Holy Rosary Grade School in Moxee and Marquette High School in Yakima where he graduated in 1952.
He joined the United States Air Force shortly after graduation. He was stationed at Castle Air Force Base in Merced, California where he served in the Strategic Air Command as a co-pilot and mechanic on the B-52 bombers until June of 1956.
While home on leave after basic training in December of 1952 he met the love of his life, Thelma Jean Wise. They married on March 21, 1953 and in subsequent years had seven children, Peggy, Mike, Ellen, Pat, Tim, Terry and Kevin.
Upon returning home to Moxee in 1956, Robert and Thelma worked on their ultimate goal of having a cattle ranch. They raised hops until the early 70’s, then converted the property to pasture and alfalfa.
Sadly, Thelma was lost to breast cancer on January 5, 1985. Robert continued to work the cattle ranch until his late 70’s.
Robert is survived by his sister, Mary Jane Brazil of Hanford, California, his children and their spouses, Peggy and Chuck Hart of Selah, Mike Poirier of Yakima, Pat and Erin Poirier, Tim and Mary Ann Poirier, Terry Poirier all of Moxee, and Kevin Poirier of Everett, Washington, fourteen grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Thelma, and his daughter, Ellen Poirier, his parents, Rosario and Julia Poirier, and brothers, Vincent Poirier and Kenneth Poirier.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). A private Graveside Inurnment will be held at Holy Rosary Cemetery.
We’ll miss you Dad, but we are happy for you because you are with Mom again.
