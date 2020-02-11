Valley Hills Funeral Home
Robert Joseph Beebe, 70, of Packwood, WA passed away on February 6, 2020, at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, WA. Robert was born on December 7, 1949, to Abraham J. Beebe and Margarie I. Letlow-Beebe in Yakima, WA.
Robert graduated in Woodland, CA and attended Davis University for one year. He was a log truck driver for TEMA Logging. He enjoyed beadwork, fishing, and watching football.
Robert was very proud of his Indian heritage, even traveling to the Dakotas to do the Sun dance. Distance was not a problem when going to visit family.
Robert is survived by his wife Jacque, his mother Margarie Beebe, daughters Heather, Layla, and Meagan and sons David and Chris, step-daughter Dallas Freer and children Levi and Eligia, 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandkids, sister Sharon Beebe, several nieces, nephews and cousins, aunt Emma Dulik and aunt Pat Nichols.
He is preceded in death by his father Abraham Beebe, brother Doug Beebe, and one granddaughter.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, WA.
