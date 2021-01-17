Robert John Czahara passed away surrounded by love on 1/5/21. Born 9/1/45 in Passaic, NJ to Anna (Paskrta) and John Czahara. His mother died at a young age and Bob & his 2 younger brothers grew up in orphanages in Lodi & Carnie. At 16, his first job bagging groceries at A & P allowed him to take food to his father. After high school, Bob enlisted in the US Navy in 1963. A Missile Tech, he completed Electronics, Polaris, and Submarine schools. He held many successful jobs in his lifetime: Line Cook, Welder, Field Service Engineer, Industrial Electrician, Mechanic, Submersible Pilot, a true jack-of-all-trades. He spoke fondly of work at the Salk Institute, General Oceanographics, and San Diego Gas & Electric, and his time spent in a submarine. Bob met Yvonne Craig in 1970 in LaVerne, CA. He was a friend to the family for many years, even after the Craigs moved to Yakima. In 1987 Bob and Yvonne reconnected at a Concept Therapy convention in TX, and Bob soon became a boarder at Yvonne’s home in Yakima. They found many shared interests – music, painting, literature, travel – and eventually married in 2004. Family meant everything to Bob. He truly appreciated his wonderful neighbors. In the last years of his life, Bob met lovely friends playing Mahjong at the Harman Center. He was ecstatic to spend time with Michelle, sharing his knowledge of woodworking tools, and love of gardening, building a potting bench together. Bob will truly be missed by those who love him. Thank you to North Star and Memorial Hospital for their care and kindness.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Shaw and Sons Funeral Directors
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In