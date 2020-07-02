Robert Joe Brown Sr., born Nov. 17, 1944 to Juanita and Leeroy Brown, passed away Friday June 19, 2020.
He leaves behind his wife Donna Mae “ Dolly” Brown; two sons, James Brown, and Robert J. Brown Jr. and fiance Jennifer I. Lane, also his care person; seven daughters, Patsy Brown, Sherry Ramirez, Annette “Netty” Brown and their mother Jane Sutherland, Juditha Robledo and husband Eriberto Robledo, Bobbie Carrasco, Heather Brown, and Barbara Arellano and her mother Susan Hanson, and two step-daughters, Katrina Goffard, and Angie Stinemetz; also his nephew and loving careperson Freddy Hitchcock; three brothers, Larry Robert’s “preceded in death” Donald Brown, and Bobby Brown; four sisters, Earlene Hitchcock, husband John Hitchcock, Sharon Riley, husband Bill, Sharlene Jay, and Deanna Castillo; twenty-six grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was a caring and protective man whose love of family was immense. His humor and laughter was well known in our family. He enjoyed visits of family and friends, playing on his computer, but above all else was his love for his wife Donna Mae and his children and grandchildren. He was everything good and loving in this world and he will be remembered in our hearts and loved forever here and in heaven.
“We will hold you in our hearts until we can hold you in our arms again.”
