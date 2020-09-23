Lewis Funeral Chapel
Robert James Hibler Jr. died peacefully on Sept. 11, 2020 at age 84. He was born at home near Mabton, Wa. on Jan. 1, 1936. He grew up on the farm of his parents Robert J. Hibler and Nina Heitschmidt Hibler. He attended school for 12 years at Mabton, graduating in 1954. He worked for the Sunnyside and McNary Game Ranges before attending Yakima Junior College.
In February 1957 Robert joined the United States Coast Guard in Alameda, Ca. He was stationed in Seattle at pier 70 in Intelligence before leaving for Connecticut for schooling in electronics. He was stationed in Hawaii for 22 months before his discharge in 1961. From there he was then employed by I.B.M., leaving the Seattle area to go North to Anchorage, Alaska. It was Anchorage where he experienced the March 1964 “Good Friday” earthquake before moving to Juneau in 1965.
In 1969 he met and married the love of his life, Sharon Schlecht-Hibler. After marriage they lived in Juneau until 1972 when they moved to Bainbridge Island, Wa., then moved back North to Juneau in 1980, and afterwards to Ketchikan, Ak. in 1985. In June of 1990 they made their final move back to the mainland, leaving his beloved Alaska to make their home in Lewiston, Id. where Robert finished up his career. They moved next to Troy, Id. where he worked part time as a mail carrier before their final move to Burlington, Wa. to be near family until his death at home.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Clarence C. Hibler. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, and three children, Robert J. Hibler III (Lisa) of Bow, Wa., Sondra E. Hibler and Matthew J. Hibler both of Maple Valley, Wa. He is also survived by a grandson, DeAndre M. Hibler, and granddaughter Haley Cooper, four sisters, Lovina (Jerry) Dodson, Yakima, Wa.; Helen (Alan) Slind, Port Angeles, Wa.; Margaret Bumby, and Dawna (Gerald) Fassler of Yakima, Wa.
In lieu of flowers, donation to Meals on Wheels of Skagit Co., Wa. or to Wounded Warriors.
Remembrance of Life will be held at a later date. Robert will be buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Bremerton, Wa.
