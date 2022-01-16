Robert J. Gorger

December 13, 1939 - December 21, 2021
Robert (Bob) J. Gorger, 82, from Yakima, Washington, passed away peacefully on December 21st, 2021 with family at his side. Bob was born the second youngest of five children, in Ione, Oregon, on December 13th, 1939, to Leo and Ruth (Atkins) Gorger. He grew up in Pendleton, Oregon on his family’s wheat ranch and attended St. Joseph Academy. As much as he loved his family’s ranch and wanted to be a farmer, he was encouraged by his dad to attend college. He attended the University of Portland for two years. It was here that he met the love of his life, Nancy Jo Kerbel, from Astoria, Oregon.
In September of 1962 Bob and Nancy were married, and remained so happily until Nancy passed away in January of 2010. Together they raised their two children, Jeff, who lives in Hillsboro, OR, and Jody, who lives in Yakima. They were also blessed with four beautiful grandchildren whom they loved beyond words.
Over the course of Bob’s work-life he endeavored into several different areas. He started with U.S. Bank in Beaverton, OR, as a commercial loan officer. In 1973, Bob and the family moved to Yakima, WA, where he started a long career in property management. He moved to become the manager of one of his family’s motels and remained there for the next 17 years. Later he transitioned into managing elderly, government, and subsidized housing projects. Over the years he also had several ‘side careers,’ where he owned two frozen yogurt and sandwich restaurants, worked as a medical courier, and several other ventures along the way.
Bob was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Yakima and his faith was of the utmost importance to him. God was always at the center of his life and you would often find Bob reciting the Rosary while sitting in his chair or driving down the road.
Bob and Nancy fell in love with Lake Tahoe, Nevada after their very first visit there and over their lifetimes loved to share trips to this beautful area with their kids, grandkids and friends. They also enjoyed annual trips with their dear friends Molly and Ken Keudell that came to be known as their “Old Folks Trips.”
Bob was an avid sports fan and LOVED ‘his’ Fighting Irish from Notre Dame. He was fortunate enough to be able to visit this beloved place twice over the course of his lifetime. He loved the Kentucky Derby, college sports, the Boston Celtics, the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Yankees. Mostly he loved his best friend and wife, Nancy, and the home they created together, his kids, grandkids and friends. He loved to entertain all of them with great food, good wine and lots of laughs.
Bob is survived by his son Jeff Gorger, daughter Jody Boggess, son-in-law Mark Boggess, daughter-in-law Katy Gorger, grandchildren Brandon Gorger, Lauren Gorger, Karli Jo (Boggess) and husband Nick Towery, and Ryan Boggess, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Mary Kaye and Nick Zorich, sister-in-law Molly Gorger, sister-in-law Sandy Gorger, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Nancy Jo, brothers Don and Rick, and sisters Leola and Patricia.
A private funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Church with a celebration of Bob’s life scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Holy Family Catholic Church and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
