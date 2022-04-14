Valley Hills Funeral Home
Robert George “Bob” Ribail, 77, passed away on April 9, 2022 with his two sons by his side.
Born in Yakima on January 27, 1945, Bob was the only child of Hilda (nee Bonn) and Jules Ribail, Jr. He was raised on his family’s ranch in Wiley City and graduated from West Valley High School in 1963.
As a young man, Bob developed a love of the outdoors and enjoyed working on fast cars and attending races and hot rod shows with friends. He had an affinity for all things sports, and for a short time, competed as an amateur boxer.
Never one to stray too far from home, Bob settled down to raise his growing family in the Valley he loved. The family home was rarely without a beloved pet, with whom Bob, an animal lover, always seemed to forge an easy bond.
In his pursuit of supporting his young family, Bob worked for National Can for 14 years, and later accepted a position at Noel Canning, where he proudly remained a dedicated employee for 24 years. After retiring in 2007, Bob enjoyed frequent camping trips with old friends and realized his dream of attending NASCAR races along the west coast.
Bob’s greatest joy was sharing in his passions with his sons, Ty and Troy.
Early on, Bob cultivated Ty’s natural athletic talent with endless games of catch; in later years, the two spent countless weekends watching pro sports and strategizing over fantasy sports league picks. Troy shared in Bob’s passion for the outdoors and working on cars; anytime his latest Jeep project required a master diagnostician, Troy called his dad. Somehow, Dad was always right.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved canine companion, Abby. He is survived by his two sons, Ty Ribail (Trina) and Troy Ribail (Trish); his five grandchildren, Jared Ribail, Makenzie Ribail, Brock Ribail (Sora), Ian Ribail, and Paige Ribail; and his great-grandchild, Josie Roof.
Family and friends will fondly remember Bob as a loving father and grandpa, trusted adviser, loyal friend, avid NASCAR enthusiast, perpetual fantasy football player, and champion camper. His quick wit, keen sense of humor, unwavering dependability and strength will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life at 12 pm on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Valley Hills Funeral Home (2600 Business Lane) in Terrace Heights. A private reception will follow after service. In lieu of flowers or donations, please send to the Yakima Humane Society in Honor of Bob Ribail.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in