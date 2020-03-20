Valley Hills Funeral Home
Robert G. Webb Jr., left us on March 14, 2020, to be with his Lord. Bob was born on March 26, 1937, in Blackfoot, Idaho and died at the age of 82 in Yakima, WA.
Bob enjoyed lots of things, especially becoming a barber shopper in Yakima and sang with them with his beautiful bass voice for many years and attended various competitions. He sang with his wife in the choir at Wapato Presbyterian and Parker Heights Pres Church for many years. He loved to garden, growing Idaho potatoes, peppers and many other things.
Bob also became a realtor and worked for Salsgivers Realty for 14 years and also loved woodworking making planter carts.
He is survived by his wife, Vonnie; three sons, Chris (Alison), Marty and Doug; five grandchildren, Kenneth, Johnathan, Gabriella, Megan and Jessica; and a brother, Tim Webb.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Parker Heights Pres Church.
