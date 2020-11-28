Robert Eugene Powell

April 22, 1924 - November 14, 2020
Robert (Bob) Powell was born in Spokane, Washington April 22, 1924. He passed away November 14, 2020 in Yakima, Washington at the age of 96. His family moved to Umatilla, Oregon where at the age of 10 he landed his first job, sweeping out a tavern on Saturday and Sunday mornings for 25 cents a day. Bob had fond memories of the tavern owner and coins in his pocket to go to the movies on Saturday night. Starting at the age of 12 he spent two summers sluicing for gold on Blalock Island in the Columbia River with one of his friends’ family. The amount of gold they found was meager, but they mined buckets full of arrowheads and other artifacts. He said most of the time they ate pheasants caught in traps they placed on the island. His family later moved to Grandview, Washington where he graduated from high school. Uncle Sam drafted him into the army while he was still in high school but allowed him to graduate before sending him to Abilene, Texas for training.
Bob served as a combat medic in the United States Army 2nd Infantry Division, during World War II. The Second Division was awarded five battle stars during World War II. After the war he returned to Grandview where he met his future wife of 68 years Phyllis Bremerman. They raised two sons, Mike and Ron. In 1959 Bob moved his young family to Goldendale, Washington where he built a tire store and owned several other businesses.
It was in Goldendale where Bob learned Jesus Christ is God and Savior. He knew of his own sin and by the grace of God believed Jesus Christ died to pay the price for those sins, and rose from the grave on the third day. He always struggled with the question why did God choose the penalty of death for all who do not believe in His Son Jesus. He knew the judgement of Adam was because of disobedience, but the extensive stories of judgement leading to death in the Bible always troubled him. In Abraham God created a new man, “he believed the Lord and he counted it to him as righteousness” (Genesis 15:6). The story of Abraham continues in Galatians 3:7-9: “Know then that it is those of faith who are the sons of Abraham. And the Scripture, foreseeing that God would justify the Gentiles by faith, preached the gospel beforehand to Abraham, saying, ‘In you shall all the nations be blessed.’ So then, those who are of faith are blessed along with Abraham, the man of faith.” All who believe, live by faith in God and being created in His image, reflect His glory.
Bob is survived by two sons, 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. One of his great-grandsons is currently attending the United States Military Academy at West Point.
