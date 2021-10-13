Robert E. Dolphin

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Robert (Bob) E. Dolphin passed away October 2, 2021, two days shy of his 92nd birthday in Yakima, WA. He was born in Wooster, MA to Charles H. Dolphin and Lillian S. Hanson. He was predeceased by his first wife, Edna and their two adult daughters, Ellen, and Bobbie and his second wife, Lenore. He is survived by his stepson Jeffrey A. Stensland (Laurissa Stensland), stepdaughters Jan D. Stensland (Simon Patton) and Judi K. Hancock, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and fellow marathon runners worldwide. He will be buried alongside Lenore in Yakima, WA on October 18, 2021. Because of COVID a Celebration of Lenore’s Life was postponed from March 2021 so there will be a joint celebration for both of them.
Bob had a drive to excel from a young age. He was an avid bird watcher and, per his brother, Don, he was more interested in bird watching than going to class. Bob excelled at being the first in many things. He was the first person in Massachusetts documented to have sighted over 500 different birds in one year. He was first in his Boy Scout troop to make Eagle Scout and he also lettered in track in high school. He joined the Marines at a young age serving in WWII (for 5 days), twice in the Korean War, honorably discharged as a First Lieutenant. Using the G.I. Bill, he attended San Jose State University majoring in biology/entomology and received his Ph.D. from Purdue University in entomology earning the first Ph.D. in his family. He did field work in entomology in Northern California and the Midwest. After getting his Ph.D. he was hired by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and rose through the ranks to become the Director of their Yakima Research Facility. A lifelong learner with a curiosity for a wide variety of subjects, he was famous for his huge personal library and always had a book in his hand except when running, of course.
Bob was involved in many athletic pursuits including cycling, dancing, hiking, and skiing. He hiked numerous peaks including Mount Adams three times, always with his binoculars at hand for his avid bird watching. His daily walks and runs took him all over any neighborhood he visited taking samples as he went of plants and filling copious notebooks with his observations – ever a scientist even after retirement.
Bob was a hero to so many people. He made history as the first person in the Pacific Northwest to run 500 marathons, most often coming in first in his age group and was sometimes the first to run in a higher age group that was set up for him at races as he got older. He was invited to become one of the first members of the Marathon Maniacs, was the first member and co-founded the North American 100 Marathon Club and co-directed the Yakima River Canyon Marathon both with Lenore. At 89 they were the oldest marathon race directors in the world. Beloved by hundreds of marathon runners, Bob gladly mentored much younger runners, surprising many as he passed them by during a marathon.
Above all Bob was a kind and gentle soul with a warm and genuine interest in people. He will be sorely missed and remembered fondly for years to come.
Visitation is planned for Monday, October 18, 2021 at 12:00pm followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00pm, both held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St, Yakima, WA 98901). Burial will follow the Service at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Due to severe compromised immune systems of family members proof of COVID vaccination, I.D and face masks will be required for entry to funeral home. Graveside burial requires face masks only. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kathrine Switzer’s “261 Fearless” organization that promotes running for women (https://www.261fearless.org/donate), the Yakima Greenway Foundation (https://www.yakimagreenway.org), or The National Audubon Society https://www.audubon.org/. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in