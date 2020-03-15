Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Robert Dwayne Deatherage was born on July 31, 1937 in the Ozark hills a few miles from a little one-store “town” called Three Brothers, Arkansas – so named for three Deatherage brothers who settled there. Robert passed from this life on March 8, 2020 into the Lord’s loving presence, after suffering with Parkinson’s disease for several years.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents William Abner Deatherage and Fannie Myrtle (Wallace) Deatherage; and a brother, William Deatherage.
He is survived by his beloved wife Margie, his children: Robert Jr., Jeffrey, Laurie and Stephen. Robert is also survived by 10 wonderful grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren as well as siblings Anna Montaney, Sue Deatherage, Edward Deatherage and J.N. Deatherage.
Robert was proud to have been an Ozark boy and later in life wrote an autobiography of his growing up in the hills titled, “June Bug on a string.” He began school at a little one-room schoolhouse called “Wild Hog School.” He was raised to be a helper on the 40-acre homestead. At age six he was expected to carry water from the spring down the hill. It wasn’t easy going, especially during winters when he sometimes slipped on ice and lost half his water and had to go back for more.
Robert was a thoughtful little boy, usually standing on the side of things quietly listening, introspective. He loved nature, spending his free time in the woods, exploring. As he grew, he developed a good knowledge of which plants and fruits were edible or medicinal, and he knew which caterpillar or beetle would sting and which would not.
Robert became a Christian when he was 13 years old and was baptized in the little creek that flowed near the Church of Christ where the family attended in Elijah, Mo.
He attended high school in Bakersfield, Mo. where he met his future wife, Margie.
Robert moved with his parents to Lower Yakima Valley, Wa., where they worked in the orchards. When he was 18 he moved to Seattle and worked for Northern Pacific Railway for the next 42 years.
Robert married Margie in 1956 and transferred to Yakima in 1963. He continued to be faithful to the Lord, serving as elder at Cornell Church of Christ for 32 years. He and Margie traveled to Cameroon, Africa for a mission trip and later when he was 70, Robert went on another mission trip to Honduras. He volunteered with Memorial Hospice for 8 years.
Robert enjoyed gardening and, with his buddies, raised vegetables for his church family. He also enjoyed oil painting and painted many beautiful pictures which he gifted to his family and friends.
Robert will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 63 years and his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on March 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Summit View Church of Christ in Yakima, Washington.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In