Robert Don Wilson (Papa), 83 years old, joined Our Lord and Stacie Wilson, his wife and one true love, on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
Don was born in Forney, Texas on October 23, 1937 to William Herbert Wilson and Mamie Florence (Smith) Wilson.
On July 7, 1980 Don married Stacie, in Yakima, WA., together they raised a loving family.
Don’s greatest pleasure was spending time with his wife Stacie, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He held his family very close to his heart.
He also enjoyed watching westerns, playing bingo, fishing, reading, coloring, playing Skip-bo, aggravation, and telling silly jokes. Don was a true gentleman, very generous and caring, always putting others before himself.
Don is preceded in death by many loved ones, his wife Stacie; his parents William & Mamie; his siblings, Leon, Jewel, Aubrey, and Dean; his nephew Wayne Lee, Mother-in-law Beulah Mohr and his daughter-in-law Grace Nelson.
Don, Dad, Papa will be greatly missed and remembered. He is survived by his baby brother Buddy (Bud) Wilson; his children: Louis Leiferman, Mary (Chris) Budge, Melissa (Duarte Fernandes) Hayes, Kevin (Rolonda) Widenmeyer and Effie Lyons; his grandchildren: Helen Fernandes, Jessica (Sean) O’Connor, Christopher (Kristin) Koller-Fernandes, Brenda (Eddy Pineda) Budge, Jodell (Augguie) Gonzalez, Justin Widenmeyer, Lisa Budge, and Miranda Widenmeyer; his great-grandchildren: Jaden and Spencer Widenmeyer, Ian Gonzalez, Regan DeVoss, Benjamin Peck, Isaac Pineda, Stacie Jane and Patrick O’Connor, and baby girl Pineda due July 2021 as well as several nieces and nephews.
We are grateful for the loving care and help from his PT Mark & OT Nikki at Home Health.
We are also thankful to Heartlinks Hospice who were a blessing to Don and his family during his final days on this earth.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Don’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association.
A private memorial will be held at a later date. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
