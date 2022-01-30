Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Robert “Bob” Dean Hoge passed on January 22, 2022 at the Fieldstone Memory Care Center at the age of 85. Robert was born April 10, 1936 to Alice and Robert Albert in Pocatello, Idaho.
Bob was a unique individual who traveled the world and who was active as a teacher, trainer and as a PGA-golf professional for many years. Bob was an active athlete throughout his college years, graduating from Idaho State University in 1958. He was a tough competitor in track and field, basketball and football before turning to golf. He also served in the U.S. Army.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Karen Hoge. He was a very private individual, with no immediate family in Yakima. He is survived by his brother Dr. Gene Hoge and his wife Sue Ann of Pocatello, Idaho, a sister, Sharon Decarli of Ferndale, California, and another sister, Kaye Simmons in Beaverton, Oregon.
The family would like to thank the staffs at the Living Care Center and Fieldstone Memory Care for their love and support. His cremation will be conducted by Brookside Funeral Home in Yakima. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
