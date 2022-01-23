Robert Curtis Gaffney Jr. of Gallatin, Tennessee died the morning of December 27, 2021, due to a cardiovascular episode, at age 43. Robert was born and raised in Yakima and was the youngest of three children born to Robert “Bob” and Linda (Taylor) Gaffney, on April 7, 1978 at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. He graduated in 1997 from Eisenhower High School. After high school he studied automotive technology and accounting at Yakima Valley College.
In 2007 he packed up and relocated to Nashville, TN to take a job at United Parcel Service. He loved the change and passionately explored the new environment. He loved animals, music, traveling, sky diving, cooking, hanging out with friends, working on sound systems, and automobiles. He was thrilled to participate on Habitat for Humanity builds and planned to do more.
Robert was predeceased by his treasured mother in 2013, a loss he felt deeply. He is survived by his father, Bob, and sisters Teri and Drea all of Yakima. Along with CeCe de Vil his precious calico kitty and his UPS family at White’s Creek Hub.
Robert was very fortunate to have these two families. He worked during his 14 plus years at UPS on just about every shift and was known as “Gaffney” to one and all. He worked hard not only at the job but also looking out for others. He was surrounded by this family during the death of his mother and they gave him bountiful support and encouragement. This UPS family made such a difference in Robert’s life. The hard work transformed his body into a vibrant and lean energetic jackrabbit. The people who touched his life became loyal and treasured friends with whom he created memorable stories to share. He was special and had a huge heart of gold that he shared with all who would accept it.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the spring at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in his honor to the Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD) foundation. He would want everyone to take a moment, celebrate life, and not work too hard. He truly embraced the philosophy that life begins at the end of your comfort zone.
