Robert “Crazy Bob” Arthur Luepke passed away on May 3, 2020. He was born on August 26, 1933 and raised in Yakima, Washington by his parents, Ernest Albert Luepke and Mary (Manda) Luepke. When Bob graduated from high school, he joined the United States Air Force and proudly served our country for 20 years.
While stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska, he met Johnnie Lou Godwin and they married in November 1954. While in Alaska they had their first child, Donna Kay. After Alaska they moved to Georgia, Texas, Michigan, Colorado, Iceland, and North Dakota while Bob served in the Air Force. Susan Denise was born in Georgia, and sons David Michael and Patrick Allen were both born in Texas.
While stationed in Minot, ND, Bob attended Minot State University and earned his teaching degree. He also hosted fish fries in ND for the young airmen living in the barracks on base and took some of them fishing. He regularly enjoyed hunting and fishing, including ice fishing in North Dakota.
Retiring from the Air Force in 1971, Bob and his family moved to Yakima, Washington, and took over the Luepke family orchard. He also raised cattle and swine, and eventually started a honeybee business called Crazy Bob’s Honey.
In 1985, Bob and Claudia began their beekeeping adventure. They traveled to California in the winter for almond pollination, they stayed local in Yakima in the spring for fruit pollination, and during the summer they traveled to the Forest Service lands for honey. During this time, he continued to raise apples and pears full time.
During holidays, Bob’s extended family would all get together at either Yakima, Hermiston, Zillah, or Wenatchee to celebrate the special days together. Food was plentiful, along with card games, laughter, and packed houses!
Bob had many friends at the Farmer’s Table in Ahtanum at the Ranch House, Peggy’s in Wiley City, and at Waffles at Meadowbrook. Here they enjoyed great conversation every time they gathered.
Bob enjoyed to the fullest his two trips to Australia. He had wanted to travel there since the young age of 7 years old. The first trip was with Chuck Davis and the second trip was with Chuck and a new travel companion, Russ Bohannon.
Bob is survived by companion of 35 years Claudia Richardson, his daughters: Donna Kay (David) Green and Susan Denise Tillett as well as Claudia’s daughters: Vicki (Kevin) Hoyt and Chris (Dave) Lynde, and one son: Patrick Allen Luepke, sisters: Mary Ann Severson and Janet Severson, along with grandchildren: Danica, Scott, Becky, Sherissa, Michael, Samantha, Katy, Brock, and Megan, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by ex-wife Johnnie Lou (Godwin) Luepke, one son, David Michael, his parents Ernie and Mary, his sister Betty Jean Burns, and brothers-in-laws Bob Severson, Gordie Severson, and Don Burns. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
