Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Our dad, Robert Charles Baker, 78, passed away Friday January 28th, 2022, in Yakima, WA with family by his side. Dad was born on April 1st, 1943, in Aberdeen WA to Ray and Helen Baker (Rink). When he was still just an infant, the family moved to Yakima, which is where he lived out the rest of his life.
Dad graduated from Yakima Central Catholic High School in 1961 and then went on to attend Yakima Valley Community College. He started his dream job with the Washington State Department of Transportation in 1966, where he worked as a licensed professional Civil Engineer specializing in hydraulics and bridges until his retirement in 2005.
Our Dad served six years in the Army National Reserves attaining the rank of staff sergeant, until his honorable discharge in 1970.
Dad was blessed with a loving family. He married our mom Ivonne Young in June 1968 and despite their marriage ending in 1988, they remained the best of friends for the rest of his life. Dad enjoyed waterfowl hunting, fishing, camping, sailing, and golf. We were so blessed to be a part of our dad’s hobbies (with the exception of golf… We just couldn’t keep up with him on that one!) Two things dad loved (almost as much as his family) were the Rams football team, and The Eagles who he saw in concert on numerous occasions.
Dad is survived by his younger brother Dr. William Baker (Mindy Baker nee Ross), daughter Cheri Baker, son Randy Baker (Christina Baker nee Kreder), niece Dr. Mallory Ross Baker, seven grandchildren, and his lifelong best friend in both marriage and divorce, Ivonne Young.
Our Dad was very gregarious, affable, had a great sense of humor. His outgoing nature and quick wit will be missed. Services are scheduled for Friday, February 25th, 2022 at noon. We ask that you join us at Keith and Keith Funeral Home (902 West Yakima Avenue) to celebrate our Dad’s life with us. Please visit Keith and Keith’s website (www.dignitymemorial.com) to view pictures of our Dad and to share a memory if so inclined.
