Robert Cavanaugh passed away at age 60 on December 22, 2020 due to complications of Cervical Vertebrae and Pneumonia. Robert was an auto mechanic and handyman. He helped many people in the valley. He is survived by his daughters Sarah and Savannah of California and Bobbie Marie of Yakima; his siblings Ed, Lee Roy, Ronald, Walter, Georgia and half sister Phyllis; also, 7 grandchildren and lots nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be missed and loved very much. God bless you Bobby. Services will not be held until Spring.
