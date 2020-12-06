Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Robert Carl Poukkula passed away peacefully at home November 24, 2020 due to heart failure. He was born February 5, 1939 to John and Leona Poukkula in Hoquiam, Washington.
Bob graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1958 and later attended Grays Harbor Community College, Southern Illinois University and received his Master’s Degree in Guidance Counseling from Heritage University. He was very thankful to the National Guard for the educational opportunities that it provided to him.
Bob joined the National Guard and proudly served for a total of 40 years. He moved to Yakima to accept a position as a retention and recruiting NCO. He retired as a Sergeant First Class after 13 years of active duty.
He met and married his wife Marilyn Lange in Yakima; he was previously married. He became “BobDad” to her three children and later a wonderful grandpa. Bob collected kids as he went on in life who called him Papa and Grandpa; they worked on their vehicles, swapped stories, received life advice, were encouraged to be the best they could be, and to continue to march.
Bob was an active member of the LDS church, serving in various capacities. He also had been a leader of a National Guard explorer troop, was active in scouting with his grandsons, was interested in genealogy, a former member of the Vintiques and was a member of the American Historical Truck Society.
Bob had a shingle mill in Grays Harbor and owned Bountiful Land Company before moving to Yakima. After his retirement from the Guard, he worked as a security guard, as a driver for Ryder trucks, and found his true calling as a paraprofessional for the West Valley School District, primarily with special needs children.
He is survived by his children: Andy Poukkula, Tony (Tammy) Poukkula, Ben (Tamara) Poukkula, Casey (Jill) Poukkula, Melinda (Robert) Wente, Marilee Lange, and Daniel (Branimir) Ness; sisters and brothers, Leona Raab, Ginger Lundberg, Patti (Dick) Bradshaw, Rich (Joyce) Poukkula, Don (Sally) Poukkula, John (Patty) Poukkula, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jack and Ed Poukkula and his daughter Jody.
A private graveside service will be held with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in his name. Bob was a supporter of his church, USO and Special Olympics.
