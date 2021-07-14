Robert Campos

Robert Campos passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2021, in Seattle, Washington. “Bob” was born in Toppenish, Washington on February 13, 1961 to Felix and Anita Campos. Bob enjoyed fishing, growing hot jalapeños, & barbecuing with his family & friends. “Bob” has a brother, Felix Jr. & his wife Joy in Texas, a sister, Rose & Michael Morales in Oregon, Mary & Toribio Ruiz in Seattle, the love of his life Liliana & her son Jay. Robert’s strength, spirit, sense of humor & laughter will remain with us forever. Viewing 7-16 at 4:00 & burial at 1:00 all in Wapato.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.