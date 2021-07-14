Robert Campos passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2021, in Seattle, Washington. “Bob” was born in Toppenish, Washington on February 13, 1961 to Felix and Anita Campos. Bob enjoyed fishing, growing hot jalapeños, & barbecuing with his family & friends. “Bob” has a brother, Felix Jr. & his wife Joy in Texas, a sister, Rose & Michael Morales in Oregon, Mary & Toribio Ruiz in Seattle, the love of his life Liliana & her son Jay. Robert’s strength, spirit, sense of humor & laughter will remain with us forever. Viewing 7-16 at 4:00 & burial at 1:00 all in Wapato.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Shaw and Sons Funeral Directors
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In