On June 1, 2020, Robert C. Van Pelt, loving husband, father, and brother, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born on June 16 in Wauneta Nebraska to Charles and Velma Van Pelt (Briggs). Nine years later their family welcomed his sister Gretchen, whom from that day forward he took his role of big brother to heart, standing by her until his last breath.
Bob graduated from Mount Vernon High School, then attended Skagit Valley College, and eventually graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Dairy Science from Washington State University. After college, Bob enlisted in the National Guard, where he served in many capacities and made many lifelong friends.
On May 21, 1965, in front of his family and friends, he married the love of his life Pat, who was by his side through every up and down as they raised their family together. Together they just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. Bob’s proudest accomplishment was being a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather.
Bob was employed by the USDA Farmer’s Home Administration for 30 years, retiring in 1994 as the County Supervisor for Yakima and Kittitas Counties. Through his work he made many friendships that he carried well into retirement. After he retired, Bob enjoyed woodworking and his beloved Model A Ford. Bob was an active member in the Apple Valley Model A Club for many years, and served as their annual swap meet chairman for 27 years. Bob made friends anywhere that he went, and he enjoyed touring around the state with his many friends in the Model A Club.
Bob is survived by his wife Pat, three sons: Brian (Becky) of Kennewick, WA, Mike and Dan (Kaleen), both of Yakima, his beloved sister Gretchen (Buzz) of Stanwood, WA, grandchildren Kyle, Katie, Logan, and Kai, and his dog Chloe.
Many thanks to Dr. Udell for her compassion in treating his Parkinson’s Disease and other health conditions. Your care and guidance brought him peace in his final days.
A Memorial Service in Bob’s memory will be held at a later date. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com for service updates or to share your condolences.
