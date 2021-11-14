Keith & Keith Funeral Home
On Friday, October 15th, 2021 Robert “Bob” Wilson went to be with his Lord and Savior. He joins his wife Earlene in the Kingdom of Heaven.
Bob was born October 22nd, 1942, in Yakima, to Alpha Mae Day and Hugh Wilson. He was the youngest of six siblings, sharing his birthday with his twin brother Richard “Dick” Wilson.
Bob graduated from Eisenhower H.S. in 1960, where he also met his high school sweetheart and wife, Earlene. They married in 1964 at 1st Presbyterian and enjoyed over 50 years of marriage. They raised two children, Rob and Christy.
Bob was a Sergeant in the Army, serving in Vietnam 1968-1969. He was part of the 737th transportation unit.
Bob had just one employer his whole career, Safeway, which began in high school and he finished out to retirement.
He looked forward every year to his hunting, fishing and camping trips, which would include his brothers, children, nephews and family friends. As a family we would also take our annual Ocean Shores trip to enjoy the beach. He loved sports, coaching many times for his kids’ teams as well as cheering them on from any sideline. He loved watching the Seahawks, wouldn’t miss a game. He loved watching golf, western movies and his church channel. Bob loved listening to classic country music and gospel and could be heard softly singing along to his favorites. His way to relax would be a nice long drive into the mountains, pointing out his favorite hunting spots or views. Bob was a man of God and he and Earlene taught Sunday school for many years. He was a sweet, loyal man with a sneaky sense of humor.
Sadly, in true twin fashion, his twin brother Richard “Dick” Wilson passed just 12 days after Bob. The hunting buddies are also together again.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents Hugh & Alpha Mae, his wife Earlene, as well as many loved ones and loved in laws. He is survived by his son Rob Wilson, his daughter Christy King and son in law Jeff King. Also his brothers Francis Wilson and Ron Wilson, sisters Barbara Austin and Beverly Roy. Many nephews, nieces as well.
Our family is very grateful for all the many kind acts of sympathy, thoughts and prayers.
We love and miss him dearly. He truly was a great man!
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday November 17th, 2021 at Rainier Memorial Center. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday November 18th, 2021 also at Rainier Memorial Center. Concluding services will follow at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. To share a memory of Robert visit, www.keithandkeith.com.
