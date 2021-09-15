Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Robert (Bob) William Urquhart, Jr. (86), life-long resident of Yakima, passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2021. Bob’s family owned the Urquhart Dairy in Cottonwood Canyon. Bob graduated from Highland High School in 1953, where he held the record for track in the mile. Bob served in the military for over 20 years, with two tours in Vietnam. Upon retirement from the Air Force, Bob attended Perry Tech, where he served the valley as a heating and air conditioning technician. He worked at Valley Heating until his retirement at age 65. Bob enjoyed gardening and travel. He was a light-hearted individual with an infectious smile and quick wit. Bob loved his family and friends dearly.
Bob is survived by his wife Hazel, daughter April, sons Michael, Bruce, Bud, Brian, Bill and Robert, stepchildren: Brenda, Mark, Deborah, Robert, and Barbara, nephews Doyle and Jess, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bob is preceded by his mother, Thelma, father, Robert Sr., brother, Bill, sisters, Emily and Alyce and sons Daniel and Russell.
Bob will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held Friday, September 17th at 10:30 am at West Valley Missionary Church, 11107 Wide Hollow Road, Yakima, WA 98908.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the staff at Memorial Home Care Services Hospice, Pastor Dan Rogers and his wife Robyn, and all of the friends and family that have shown their support through this difficult time.
“My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever” Psalm 73:26.
