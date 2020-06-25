Robert “Bob” Rasmussen, age 79, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family in Naches, Washington on Sunday June 21, 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer.
Born December 10, 1940 in Coopersville, Michigan, he moved with his wife Norma to Seattle, Washington in 1963 to work for the Boeing Company following his graduation from Michigan State University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He spent his entire career with Boeing working in flight test analysis and serving as a pre-delivery flight engineer on the 747, 767, and 777 aircraft programs.
An avid outdoorsman, Bob loved to hunt, fish, hike, mushroom, mountain climb and scuba dive. After his retirement from Boeing in 1999 he took great pride in producing some of the finest alfalfa hay in the Nile Valley.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years Norma Jean Bronkema Rasmussen of McBain, Michigan, son Brian of Whidbey Island, Washington, daughter Debbie of Seatac, Washington, grandson Ryan of Whidbey Island, Washington, granddaughters Amanda Rasmussen of Seattle, Washington, Nichole Brooks of Virginia, Shelby Wright of Seatac, Washington, Ashely Kraft of Buckley, Washington, great-granddaughter Lilly Broehm of Virginia, Jace Brooks of Virginia and Bentley Kraft of Buckley, Washington.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
