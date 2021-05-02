Robert (Bob) Olsen, 56, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 17, 2021 in Mountlake Terrace, WA after a fray with COVID-19.
Bob was born in Yakima, WA on June 6, 1964 to Ann & Paul Olsen. He graduated from Wapato High School and Washington State University. His sense of humor was legendary and all who knew him would agree he was the funniest person they knew. A lifelong resident of Washington, Bob was an avid Cougar football and Seahawks fan. Bob enjoyed staying in the loop with his children’s lives and loved spending time with them.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Paul. He is survived by his mother Ann, his children Alex and Suzanna, and siblings Liz (Dave) Director, Kathleen (Kevin) Corrigan, David (Kelli) Olsen and several nieces & nephews.
A remembrance will be held on June 26th, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. in Seattle. Please contact Alex, Suzanna or other family for details.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In